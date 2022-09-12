This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded (virtually no) rain last week.

Now that Summer is winding down and Fall is right around the corner, it is time to think about our upcoming October 22nd symposium, Planting with Purpose, at the Chincoteague Center on Chincoteague Island from 8 AM to 4 PM.

You may have heard about our terrific panel of presenters—Doug Tallamy, Barbara Ellis, Ginny Rosenkranz and Mikaela Boley. Each of these gardening experts bring their own unique perspective on how to both bring beauty to your yard and improve our relationship with Nature.

In addition to the lectures, there will be several non-profit groups with tables stocked full of informative literature and publications to help you on a small scale, as well as give you the bigger picture about conservation on the Eastern Shore.

Everyone will be able to shop a wide selection of native plants especially curated for our gardening zones from Lady Fern’s Native Plants of Norfolk.

You will also get the chance to try your luck at winning one, (or more) of the exquisite themed gift baskets. Each basket contains a generous selection of goods, tailored to garden and community interests. New to this symposium will be a basket filled with handcrafted items and artwork from our extremely talented fellow Master Gardeners. Each potentially winning ticket costs only $1; 6 tickets for 5 dollars.

To make sure you are well fed, there will be handmade French breakfast pastries and locally roasted coffee from AmaRin, and a variety of sandwiches and salads for lunch by Wolffs, as well as tasty afternoon snacks.

This special day gives you the chance to hear nationally renowned speakers in a relaxed venue, learn about conservation efforts on our Eastern Shore, buy native plants at reasonable prices, catch up with friends, eat delicious foods, win great prizes, AND earn CE credit—all for only $75!

To get an accurate count for the food service, ticket sales run only through September 22nd. Ticket sales are exclusively online at www.ESVMG.com. There will be no tickets available at the door.

I look forward to seeing all of you at our 2022 Symposium!

For answers to Gardening questions and more, call your local Accomack or Northampton County Extension Office. Here on the Shore call either 678-7946 or 787-1361.