By Dan Holland

I recently visited Chincoteague for the first time. It was a childhood promise to “Visit Misty.” It was an enchanting experience that I wanted to commemorate in this poem.

The World Here

The world here

On the Island of Chincoteague

Is far better

Than the mainland:

Here the timeless rhythms

Of the tides

Helps us forget

The frenzy existing elsewhere.

Here we can

Find that child

We still are

When we shed

The heavy exoskeleton

Of society and civilization.