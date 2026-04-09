Machipongo woman encourages yes vote in referendum

Virginia voters, where was your outrage when the President ordered Gov. Greg Abbott to redistrict his state of Texas and the Governor made it happen without voter input? Where was your outrage when Missouri changed to Republican majority districts in a special legislative session, again without voter input. Where was your outrage when North Carolina also allowed mid-decade redistricting? Then there is Ohio, California, and Utah, still no comment?

Yet when Virginia law makers proposed the same tactic, albeit, without the president’s order, and putting it to the voters, suddenly, some are loudly crying foul. A yes vote will offset the unbalanced redrawing of other states’ voting districts.

This special election is not only about Virginia; more importantly, it is about the direction of our country. Will it be a country at war or at peace, a country of cruelty or compassion, a country of greed or generosity, a country praying for bombs or praying for peace, a country led by a dictator or the people’s democracy?

Higher gas and grocery prices, higher health care costs, inflation, war crimes, an Easter message riddled with profanity, is this what you want? If not, then make a change with a yes vote.

Vote yes. Create the positive change for our country.

Melody Copper

13525 Solitude Trail, Machipongo, VA 23405