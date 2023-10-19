Local sororities say they are non-partisan organizations after recent questions over debates

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ® and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated are two of the three sorority chapters on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Founded in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. is the oldest sorority founded by African American women in the United States. The Pi Epsilon Omega Chapter has been a strong community partner since the chapter was chartered in 1986. The Accomack-Northampton Alumnae Chapter was chartered in 1996 and has served to elevate and educate the local community.

The mission of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, to promote unity and friendship among college women, to study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women in order to improve their social stature, to maintain a progressive interest in college life, and to be of “Service to All Mankind”.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded on January 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women at Howard University to promote academic excellence and aid those in need. The Founders of Delta Sigma Theta envisioned an organization committed to sisterhood, scholarship, service and addressing the social issues of the time. The major programs of the Sorority are based on economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is non-partisan in our advocacy for social justice focusing our efforts on voter registration, education, and mobilization. Delta Sigma Theta is also non-partisan with a focus on sisterhood, providing community services, promoting scholarships and advocates for social action. Delta Sigma Theta has worked to serve its community with integrity and includes all community members.

Lise Caldwell Janice Langley

Lise Caldwell, President Janice Langley, President

Pi Epsilon Omega Chapter Accomack-Northampton Alumnae Chapter

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.