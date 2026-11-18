The Eastern Shore’s newly elected Congresswoman wants to undermine Medicaid reforms and expand coverage for roughly 21,000 people in Virginia’s 2nd District. That campaign promise ignored the massive ongoing costs that even many Democrats are now acknowledging as troublesome.

Recent Virginia data put annual spending near $6,700–$7,500 per adult in this scheme, so covering 21,000 people runs about $140–$160 million per year in total funds. At the 90% federal match, that is roughly $126–$144 million in additional federal spending annually for this District alone, plus another $14–$16 million in the state’s 10% share (that is financed by a hospital assessment).

In recent days, fiscal reality has become harder for Democrats to ignore. A November 11 Guardian analysis noted that undoing the 2025 law’s Medicaid and SNAP reductions nationwide would cost about $2.2 trillion over 19 years, with one analyst stating that “reversing the harms is going to be very expensive” amid a federal deficit already at 6.2% of GDP, debt exceeding $40 trillion, and a Social Security Trust Fund facing collapse.

In Virginia, Democratic leaders have publicly stated the Commonwealth cannot fully backfill the lost federal Medicaid dollars—projected at $1.8–$2.6 billion per year starting later this decade—while state budget writers have described the coming pressures as significant.

The 2025 Medicaid reform’s work requirements, more frequent eligibility checks, and related eligibility standards were intended to curb improper payments and slow unsustainable growth in Medicaid. Restoring coverage for this district’s share without budget offsets simply adds a recurring claim on taxpayers that automatically rises with medical inflation. So much for improved affordability.