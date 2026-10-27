Kiggans’ Votes Belie Her Purported Concern for Healthcare

To the Editor:

I recently viewed a televised press conference with Jen Kiggans and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Irony is dead when these two profess concern about the state of healthcare in this country.

I could go on for pages about the destruction RFK Jr. has wrought on the healthcare system, public health, preventive medicine, and medical scientific research in his two short years in office. More concerning to me is Rep. Kiggans’ distortion of her record and purported support for healthcare.

Whether Kiggans has voted “with Trump” 100%, 85%, or even 57% (various estimates) of the time, the effect of her votes has been to rip major holes in the safety net that keeps low- and middle-income Americans in their jobs, in their homes, and in school.

Kiggans voted for the “One Big Beautiful Bill” (the OBBB). The bill, now signed into law by Donald Trump, contains many provisions which negatively affect the finances of low- and middle-income families, while providing large tax cuts to wealthy individuals and corporations who have no need for the additional funds.

The effects of the OBBB on healthcare promise to be catastrophic. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that it will result in 15 million Americans losing their healthcare insurance coverage. This will result in increased use of emergency facilities for routine care. Many rural and inner-city hospitals will be forced to reduce services or to close. A new report by Virginia’s Joint Commission on Health Care found 13 of Virginia’s 36 rural hospitals are at risk of closure, with 5 in immediate risk of closure. Other hospitals have already been forced to discontinue important services, including emergency care and labor and delivery services.

The effects of Kiggans’ support of the OBBB and other elements of Trump’s and RFK’s agenda extend well beyond health insurance, to include nutrition support (SNAP program), medical research, public health and disease prevention. The so-called savings from these programs have been diverted to benefit the wealthiest 10% to the disadvantage of the lower 50%. According to the non-partisan Yale Budget Lab, “The bottom ten percent of households will see an average reduction of 7 percent in incomes, while those at the top will see an increase of about 1.5 percent.”

Rep. Kiggans expressed many good intentions about healthcare, but described no specific plans for legislation. Her actual record shows that she votes at her party’s call when it counts.

Vote for Elaine Luria for congress to protect Americans’ healthcare.

Parker C. Dooley, MD

Onancock

757-999-2088