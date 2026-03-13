Keep Redistricting in Virginia by a Fair and Balanced Commission

On March 6, voting is set to begin on a referendum question: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?

In 2020, 65.69% of Virginians voted to establish a fair and balanced redistricting commission. The commission is made up of 4 Democrat and 4 Republican Assembly members and 8 citizens.

Today, 6 of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts lean Democratic and 5 lean Republican. The 6:5 ratio correlates with approximately 55% Democrats to 45% Republicans living in the state.

Only after a census are 435 congressional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives divided among states based on population. States must keep populations within congressional districts close to equal.

When possible, district maps should keep communities with shared cultural and economic interests together. Existing political boundaries for counties, cities and towns should be preserved to maintain local governmental units.

Redistricting is required in response to updated census data. Changes that do not follow established electoral processes create confusion, add expense and erode voter trust.

The General Assembly’s proposed congressional district map merges 4 Republican leaning districts with metropolitan areas to favor Democrats 10:1. Note that per Virginia Code 24.2-304.04 8. A map of districts shall not, when considered on a statewide basis, unduly favor or disfavor any political party.

Unduly favoring a party creates “safe seats” where election results are predetermined. Consequently, civic knowledge and engagement plummet. Candidates become apathetic to concerns outside their base. Candidates appeal to ideology to win primaries. Representation shifts from center toward extremes. Nonmetropolitan concerns are underrepresented.

Voters should choose representatives, not the other way around. Once politically motivated redistricting takes hold, there is no guarantee of ending it.

Keep redistricting in Virginia by a fair and balanced commission. I encourage you to vote NO to the referendum question on or before April 21.

Jo Procter

Melfa