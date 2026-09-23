How Many More Will It Take?

I, and a friend, appeared before the Accomack County Board of Supervisors (ACBOS) last week to express our concern about erratic and extremely dangerous driving on Route 13. We both felt that we were speaking to air. She has witnessed numerous speed infractions, as have I. It is not uncommon to see many people, especially truckers, running red lights. The presence of Virginia State Troopers is nonexistent unless there is an accident which by then is usually too late and results in fatalities. Route 13 is not only the Eastern Shore’s main access road but for those travelling North and South it has become their interstate. Other than Northampton County, I rarely see any Accomack County Officers on patrol, catching speeders, nor alleviating red light runners, either trucks or personal vehicles. How many more lives do we need to lose before Route 13 is safer for all citizens on the Eastern Shore? In fact, make it safe for those using Route 13 on their way North and Safe. Let’s keep in mind, “All Lives Matter.”

-Deborah McCormick, Wachapreague