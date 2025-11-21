Horntown man questions Accomack School security

Why are we wasting more tax dollars money paying people to sit at a door at our kids school. I understand security, but they are not armed. So how is that protecting our school, if anything its just an easy access to get into schools. What are they gonna do if a shooter comes? Guess what, now the shooter has their badge and keys and has full access to the school. I’m just thinking the safety aspect of our kids. These security officers would have a more impact walking around the schools and then come to the front door if someone needs to enter the building. The doors are locked. But I guess our new superintendent can just keep making changes and doing as she please. Moving admin around, buying vehicles, paying people to sit at a door. Dr Miller is getting away with a lot more than Dr. Hall did. Wake up Accomack County.

Robert Brown, Horntown

Accomack County Schools responds:

Accomack County Public Schools believes the safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. ACPS has had state-certified School Security Officers (SSOs) since October 2024, and we are proud to continue this program as these individuals are an invaluable asset to our school communities. Our SSOs are responsible for conducting bag checks and metal detector screenings of all individuals entering their building, as well as monitoring security cameras and conducting routine patrols of the building. While conducting their assigned duties, SSOs interact with students, staff, and visitors, which enables them to foster positive relationships within their community, thereby creating an environment where students and staff feel safe and welcomed every day. Like many other public and private K-12 institutions across the Commonwealth, we are thankful for these individuals and their commitment to protecting our schools.



-Danielle Clark, Public Information Officer