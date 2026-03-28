Gerrymandering and Congressional Representation of Illegal Aliens

Wayne Dawkins, a professor at Morgan State University, describes Gerrymandering as politicians picking their voters instead of voters picking their politicians. Both parties do it. A good example is the Illinois 4th Congressional District (the earmuffs district).

Democrats have been reshaping the census and thus Congressional seats for decades. It started with the Motor Voter law signed by President Clinton. Then they created sanctuary cities for illegal aliens. Then Biden let in untold millions of illegal aliens into our country. These actions enable the Democrat party to gain power at the expense of US citizens.

Why should non-citizens count when apportioning Congressional seats? Congress should represent the USA and the citizens of their district. Until we find out how many citizens are in the census, citizens are not represented any more than illegal aliens are in Congress.

Millions of liberal democrats still believe:

The Russia hoax created by the Hillary Clinton Campaign against Trump.

The border was secure under the Biden administration.

Joe Biden was physically and mentally capable of serving another four years.

To quote President Reagan:

“It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant. It’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so.”

Bill Emerson, New Church