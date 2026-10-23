Common Sense Says NO! NO! NO!

Voters in Virginia have to interpret 3 proposed amendment questions on the current ballot. The questions are very misleading as compared to the suggested language to be written into the Constitution of Virginia.

Question 1 suggests it is about “reproductive freedom”. Fine print in the bill actually removes safeguards for women and minors:

It allows “every individual” to seek abortion and fertility care that could allow reproductive altering procedures to be done without parental consent.

It protects the abortion industry from prosecution making it difficult to hold providers accountable and prevent exploitation of women for profit.

It allows one physician instead of three to decide an abortion is needed in the third trimester.

As a Christian, mother and grandmother, I do not want the highly profitable abortion industry protected. We could be helping women in ways that would keep the need for abortions to a minimum and save more babies.

Question 2 is supposed to remove the ban on same-sex marriage. The amendment could state “two consenting adults may marry”. However, it includes “regardless of sex, gender or race”.

Separating sex and gender requires us to know if there is a difference between the two. Laws should not be written without legal definitions of the terms used.

The potential legal claims that this enshrines could permit boys to invade girls-only spaces and compete in women’s sports. Gender ideology being forced on society is something many voters do not agree with.

Question 3 is not about a fundamental right. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are inalienable rights granted from a higher authority. The right to vote is a privilege.

When released from incarceration, a felon should demonstrate over a period of time they are no longer a risk to society. Restoring voting rights should be based on demonstrable reform, not an automatic constitutional right.

Consider God’s Word and how it guided America’s founding fathers when they established the governing principles of our nation. John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Jo Procter

Melfa