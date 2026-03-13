Chincoteague woman urges yes vote on redistricting

Why it is important to vote YES on redistricting! I want to begin by saying that I agree districts should be “fair and balanced”. I believe that EVERY state’s elections should be “fair and balanced”. Sadly, this is not the case. The problem began when one man called the Governor of Texas and that took away the voters chance to be heard! Yes, the same man that is caught on tape asking Georgia to “find” him votes. He has taken away the option of “fair and balanced” elections in at least those four states and will attempt to do the same if not stopped. I will be voting YES for redistricting in Virginia because what it boils down to is desperate times call for desperate measures! The choice will remain in the hands of the voters – as it should – always! This is a TEMPORARY measure and it is up to us as voters to hold legislators to that promise. We are facing some difficult times and difficult choices.

Redistricting is one way we can stand up to authoritarian rule. I will not stand by and watch this man make a mockery of our democracy. We are Virginians.

This state has given us three Presidents; James Madison the Father of the Constitution to which EVERY government official takes an oath; Thomas Jefferson the Author of the Declaration of Independence and George Washington our First President. We will be celebrating 250 years of American Independence – if you believe in the values that they and so many others fought for – then I urge you to vote YES as well.

Paula Nees – Chincoteague