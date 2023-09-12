Chincoteague lady encourages wise votes for local school boards

During the last Governor’s race Terry McAuliffe famously stated, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” This statement may have cost him the election but more importantly it pointed out the numerous issues currently facing our educational systems. There is a great deal of pressure throughout the country to introduce radical ideologies to our children and grandchildren that are contrary to most of their parent’s beliefs.

On November 7th we will be electing a new Accomack County School Board and will be selecting individuals from all nine districts to sit on that board. I urge every voter to evaluate the previous performance and decisions and actions of incumbent candidates in their district and look at the credentials of the challengers. Ask yourself, “Who represents my values as a parent, grandparent or concerned citizen?”

I think you, like me, will be impressed by those seeking to replace current school board members.

In November we have both the right and the duty to elect board members who will put Accomack County Schools on a path to success.

Please choose wisely.

Lisa K. Smith – Chincoteague Island