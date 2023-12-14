An Open Letter to Each and Every First Responder on the Eastern Shore of Virginia:

Today, I acknowledge one of my many shortcomings, and to each of you, I am sorry. May I always acknowledge and recognize those that serve our community, but too often I am guilty of not saying thank you enough to those that on a daily basis risk their lives to keep our residents safe. From Chincoteague and Greenbackville all the way south to Cape Charles and Capeville – To each and every first responder that serves our Eastern Shore, I wish to say THANK YOU. Thank you for your courageousness, thank you for your selflessness, and thank you for your dedication to keeping our community safe.

Whether you are a member of a volunteer fire department, a member of the Sheriff’s department, a member of a local police force, or a member of our paid County DPS (collectively, both Accomack and Northampton), among all others, you answer the call when it comes, regardless of the time of day or circumstances for the call, and because of this, you provide our community with a valuable service that many of us take for granted.

While we are all imperfect, there may be times when you likely feel unappreciated or unsupported by this community or its leadership. Please let those moments be fleeting. Please know that we care about you, we appreciate you, and we have nothing but love for the time, effort, sacrifice and bravery you deliver on a moment’s notice. To each and every volunteer, law enforcement member, or paid EMS employee: I see you; I stand with you; and I thank you.

May this holiday season be a quiet one so that each and every one of you may spend it with your loved ones. May God bless you, your families, and your dedication to this Eastern Shore of Virginia.

John P. Custis, Esq.