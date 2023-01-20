By Josh Williams

On Friday, January 20, 2023, all Accomack County High Schools would start at 7:15 a.m. despite visibility being low due to heavy fog. Accomack County Pubic Schools changed the high schools schedule because of a “mistake” by the person who came up with the schedule. Onley, Onancock, Melfa, New Church, Parksley, and other places have heavy fog. Does Accomack County Public Schools care about the students, teachers, bus drivers, and staff? Accomack County Public Schools has put all at risk many times before and never has been held accountable. What do you think?