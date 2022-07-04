|PUBLIC NOTICE
THE NASA GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER’S
WALLOPS FLIGHT FACILITY, WALLOPS ISLAND, VA,
ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF
AND INVITES PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THE
TIME-CRITICAL REMOVAL ACTION,
MUNITIONS AND EXPLOSIVES OF CONCERN SURFACE SWEEP OPERATIONS
OPERABLE UNIT 9, FORMERLY USED DEFENSE SITES
PROJECT 7 BOAT BASIN/VISITOR CENTER
In accordance with the requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), the Wallops Flight Facility invites the public to comment on the proposed Time-Critical Removal Action (TCRA), Munitions and Explosives of Concern (MEC) Surface Sweep Operations at Operable Unit 9 (OU9), Formerly Used Defense Sites (FUDS) Project 7 Boat Basin/Visitor Center. The Visitor Center is located to the east of the northern portion of the Main Base of the Wallops Flight Facility.
The objective of this TCRA is to identify and remove potential MEC, munitions debris, and other metal scrap from a four-acre lawn area located generally east and southeast of the Visitor Center that have become uncovered from frost heave and erosion. The surface sweep operation will take place July 11 – July 15, 2022. The Visitor Center will be closed during that time to protect the safety of workers and the public. Information about offsite Visitor Center programs and activities can be found at https://www.nasa.gov/content/nasa-wallops-visitor-center-2 .
The TCRA is based upon findings of previous site-related documents contained in the FUDS Administrative Record for the Wallops Flight Facility and may be reviewed at the following locations:
Eastern Shore Public Library Island Library
23610 Front St 4077 Main St
Accomac, VA 23301 Chincoteague, VA 23336
(757) 787-3400 (757) 336-3460
More information, including a fact sheet describing the TCRA, the TCRA Action Memo, Work Plan, and other documents can be found at https://code200-external.gsfc.nasa.gov/250-WFF/operable-unit-09 .
The public comment period will begin on July 5, 2022 and end on August 5, 2022. Please send or e-mail written comments on the TCRA on or before (post-marked by) August 5, 2022, to the following address:
Mr. David Liu
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Wallops Flight Facility
Code 250.W
Wallops Island, VA 23337
david.liu-1@nasa.gov
(757) 824-2141
