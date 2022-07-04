PUBLIC NOTICE



THE NASA GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER’S

WALLOPS FLIGHT FACILITY, WALLOPS ISLAND, VA,

ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF

AND INVITES PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THE

TIME-CRITICAL REMOVAL ACTION,

MUNITIONS AND EXPLOSIVES OF CONCERN SURFACE SWEEP OPERATIONS

OPERABLE UNIT 9, FORMERLY USED DEFENSE SITES

PROJECT 7 BOAT BASIN/VISITOR CENTER



In accordance with the requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), the Wallops Flight Facility invites the public to comment on the proposed Time-Critical Removal Action (TCRA), Munitions and Explosives of Concern (MEC) Surface Sweep Operations at Operable Unit 9 (OU9), Formerly Used Defense Sites (FUDS) Project 7 Boat Basin/Visitor Center. The Visitor Center is located to the east of the northern portion of the Main Base of the Wallops Flight Facility.



The objective of this TCRA is to identify and remove potential MEC, munitions debris, and other metal scrap from a four-acre lawn area located generally east and southeast of the Visitor Center that have become uncovered from frost heave and erosion. The surface sweep operation will take place July 11 – July 15, 2022. The Visitor Center will be closed during that time to protect the safety of workers and the public. Information about offsite Visitor Center programs and activities can be found at https://www.nasa.gov/content/nasa-wallops-visitor-center-2 .



The TCRA is based upon findings of previous site-related documents contained in the FUDS Administrative Record for the Wallops Flight Facility and may be reviewed at the following locations:



Eastern Shore Public Library Island Library

23610 Front St 4077 Main St

Accomac, VA 23301 Chincoteague, VA 23336

(757) 787-3400 (757) 336-3460



More information, including a fact sheet describing the TCRA, the TCRA Action Memo, Work Plan, and other documents can be found at https://code200-external.gsfc.nasa.gov/250-WFF/operable-unit-09 .



The public comment period will begin on July 5, 2022 and end on August 5, 2022. Please send or e-mail written comments on the TCRA on or before (post-marked by) August 5, 2022, to the following address:



Mr. David Liu

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Wallops Flight Facility

Code 250.W

Wallops Island, VA 23337

david.liu-1@nasa.gov

(757) 824-2141