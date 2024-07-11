Notice of Request for Proposals (RFP) – Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc.

Request for Proposal (RFP) for Marketing and Sales Plan

Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc.

Date: July 1, 2024

Introduction

Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc. (hereafter referred to as “Captain’s Cove”) invites qualified real estate agents to submit proposals for developing and executing a comprehensive marketing and sales plan for lots owned by the Property Owner’s Association (POA). This RFP outlines the requirements and expectations for the project.

Project Overview

Captain’s Cove is a premier community offering an exceptional lifestyle with access to golf, boating, and various amenities. The objective of this RFP is to select a real estate agent who will create and implement a strategic marketing and sales plan to promote and sell the available lots owned by the POA.

Scope of Work

The selected real estate agent will be responsible for the following:

Market Analysis:

Conduct a comprehensive market analysis to identify target demographics and potential buyers.

Evaluate current market conditions and trends.

Marketing Strategy:

Develop a detailed marketing strategy, including online and offline marketing tactics.

Design and produce marketing materials (brochures, flyers, digital ads, etc.). o Utilize social media, email campaigns, and other digital platforms to reach potential buyers.

Sales Plan:

Create a robust sales plan outlining the process from lead generation to closing. o Provide a clear timeline and milestones for the sales process.

Implement lead management and follow-up strategies to ensure high conversion rates.

Branding and Positioning:

Enhance the brand image of Captain’s Cove through consistent and professional messaging.

Position the lots as desirable properties within the community.

Reporting and Analytics:

Provide regular reports on marketing and sales activities, including key performance indicators (KPIs).

Use analytics to assess the effectiveness of the marketing campaigns and adjust strategies as needed.

Proposal Requirements

Interested real estate agents should include the following in their proposals:

Executive Summary:

Brief overview of the proposal and the agent’s qualifications.

Company Profile:

Information about the agent or agency, including experience, credentials, and key personnel.

Approach and Methodology:

Detailed description of the proposed approach to achieve the project objectives. o Outline of the marketing and sales strategies.

Experience and References:

Case studies or examples of similar projects completed successfully.

Contact information for at least three references.

Budget and Pricing:

Comprehensive budget outlining all costs associated with the project. o Pricing structure and payment terms.

Timeline:

Proposed timeline for the project, including key milestones and deliverables. Evaluation Criteria

Proposals will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Relevant experience and past performance

Quality and creativity of the proposed marketing and sales plan

Understanding of the target market and industry trends

References and testimonials from past clients

Pricing and overall value offered

Submission Guidelines

Proposals must be submitted no later than August 1, 2024. Please send your proposal electronically to [email protected] with the subject line “RFP Response – Captain’s Cove Marketing and Sales Plan.”

Contact Information

For any questions or further information, please contact:

Justin Wilder

General Manager

Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc.

3323 Dock Court

Greenbackville, VA 23356

757-824-3465

j[email protected]

Conclusion

Captain’s Cove is committed to selecting a partner who will bring innovation, dedication, and expertise to this project. We look forward to reviewing your proposals and working together to achieve our sales goals.