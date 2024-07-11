Notice of Request for Proposals (RFP) – Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc.

July 11, 2024
Request for Proposal (RFP) for Marketing and Sales Plan 

Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc. 

Date: July 1, 2024 

Introduction 

Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc. (hereafter referred to as “Captain’s Cove”) invites  qualified real estate agents to submit proposals for developing and executing a comprehensive  marketing and sales plan for lots owned by the Property Owner’s Association (POA). This RFP  outlines the requirements and expectations for the project. 

Project Overview 

Captain’s Cove is a premier community offering an exceptional lifestyle with access to golf,  boating, and various amenities. The objective of this RFP is to select a real estate agent who will  create and implement a strategic marketing and sales plan to promote and sell the available  lots owned by the POA. 

Scope of Work 

The selected real estate agent will be responsible for the following: 

  1. Market Analysis: 
  • Conduct a comprehensive market analysis to identify target demographics and  potential buyers. 
  • Evaluate current market conditions and trends. 
  1. Marketing Strategy: 
  • Develop a detailed marketing strategy, including online and offline marketing  tactics. 
  • Design and produce marketing materials (brochures, flyers, digital ads, etc.). o Utilize social media, email campaigns, and other digital platforms to reach  potential buyers. 
  1. Sales Plan: 
  • Create a robust sales plan outlining the process from lead generation to closing. o Provide a clear timeline and milestones for the sales process. 
  • Implement lead management and follow-up strategies to ensure high conversion  rates. 
  1. Branding and Positioning: 
  • Enhance the brand image of Captain’s Cove through consistent and professional  messaging. 
  • Position the lots as desirable properties within the community. 
  1. Reporting and Analytics:
  • Provide regular reports on marketing and sales activities, including key  performance indicators (KPIs). 
  • Use analytics to assess the effectiveness of the marketing campaigns and adjust  strategies as needed. 

Proposal Requirements 

Interested real estate agents should include the following in their proposals: 

  1. Executive Summary: 
  • Brief overview of the proposal and the agent’s qualifications. 
  1. Company Profile: 
  • Information about the agent or agency, including experience, credentials, and  key personnel. 
  1. Approach and Methodology: 
  • Detailed description of the proposed approach to achieve the project objectives. o Outline of the marketing and sales strategies. 
  1. Experience and References: 
  • Case studies or examples of similar projects completed successfully. 
  • Contact information for at least three references. 
  1. Budget and Pricing: 
  • Comprehensive budget outlining all costs associated with the project. o Pricing structure and payment terms. 
  1. Timeline: 
  • Proposed timeline for the project, including key milestones and deliverables. Evaluation Criteria 

Proposals will be evaluated based on the following criteria: 

  • Relevant experience and past performance 
  • Quality and creativity of the proposed marketing and sales plan 
  • Understanding of the target market and industry trends 
  • References and testimonials from past clients 
  • Pricing and overall value offered 

Submission Guidelines 

Proposals must be submitted no later than August 1, 2024. Please send your proposal  electronically to [email protected] with the subject line “RFP Response – Captain’s Cove  Marketing and Sales Plan.” 

Contact Information

For any questions or further information, please contact: 

Justin Wilder 

General Manager 

Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc. 

3323 Dock Court 

Greenbackville, VA 23356 

757-824-3465 

j[email protected] 

Conclusion 

Captain’s Cove is committed to selecting a partner who will bring innovation, dedication, and  expertise to this project. We look forward to reviewing your proposals and working together to  achieve our sales goals.

