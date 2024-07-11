Notice of Request for Proposals (RFP) – Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc.

Request for Proposal (RFP) for Marketing and Sales Plan
Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc.
Date: July 1, 2024
Introduction
Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc. (hereafter referred to as “Captain’s Cove”) invites qualified real estate agents to submit proposals for developing and executing a comprehensive marketing and sales plan for lots owned by the Property Owner’s Association (POA). This RFP outlines the requirements and expectations for the project.
Project Overview
Captain’s Cove is a premier community offering an exceptional lifestyle with access to golf, boating, and various amenities. The objective of this RFP is to select a real estate agent who will create and implement a strategic marketing and sales plan to promote and sell the available lots owned by the POA.
Scope of Work
The selected real estate agent will be responsible for the following:
- Market Analysis:
- Conduct a comprehensive market analysis to identify target demographics and potential buyers.
- Evaluate current market conditions and trends.
- Marketing Strategy:
- Develop a detailed marketing strategy, including online and offline marketing tactics.
- Design and produce marketing materials (brochures, flyers, digital ads, etc.). o Utilize social media, email campaigns, and other digital platforms to reach potential buyers.
- Sales Plan:
- Create a robust sales plan outlining the process from lead generation to closing. o Provide a clear timeline and milestones for the sales process.
- Implement lead management and follow-up strategies to ensure high conversion rates.
- Branding and Positioning:
- Enhance the brand image of Captain’s Cove through consistent and professional messaging.
- Position the lots as desirable properties within the community.
- Reporting and Analytics:
- Provide regular reports on marketing and sales activities, including key performance indicators (KPIs).
- Use analytics to assess the effectiveness of the marketing campaigns and adjust strategies as needed.
Proposal Requirements
Interested real estate agents should include the following in their proposals:
- Executive Summary:
- Brief overview of the proposal and the agent’s qualifications.
- Company Profile:
- Information about the agent or agency, including experience, credentials, and key personnel.
- Approach and Methodology:
- Detailed description of the proposed approach to achieve the project objectives. o Outline of the marketing and sales strategies.
- Experience and References:
- Case studies or examples of similar projects completed successfully.
- Contact information for at least three references.
- Budget and Pricing:
- Comprehensive budget outlining all costs associated with the project. o Pricing structure and payment terms.
- Timeline:
- Proposed timeline for the project, including key milestones and deliverables. Evaluation Criteria
Proposals will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
- Relevant experience and past performance
- Quality and creativity of the proposed marketing and sales plan
- Understanding of the target market and industry trends
- References and testimonials from past clients
- Pricing and overall value offered
Submission Guidelines
Proposals must be submitted no later than August 1, 2024. Please send your proposal electronically to [email protected] with the subject line “RFP Response – Captain’s Cove Marketing and Sales Plan.”
Contact Information
For any questions or further information, please contact:
Justin Wilder
General Manager
Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc.
3323 Dock Court
Greenbackville, VA 23356
757-824-3465
Conclusion
Captain’s Cove is committed to selecting a partner who will bring innovation, dedication, and expertise to this project. We look forward to reviewing your proposals and working together to achieve our sales goals.