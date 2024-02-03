LEGAL: Final Environmental Assessment (EA) and a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Causeway Bridge Replacement Project.

NASA announces the availability of the Final Environmental Assessment (EA) and a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Causeway Bridge Replacement Project.

NASA proposes to replace the existing Causeway Bridge over Cat Creek that connects WFF’s Mainland and Wallops Island in Accomack County, Virginia.

The purpose of the Proposed Action is to support NASA’s mission by providing safe, efficient, and reliable transportation while improving the sustainability of operations by incorporating climate change resilience into the new bridge design.

The project is needed because the current bridge is approaching the end of its service life and showing accelerated signs of deterioration. The Causeway Bridge provides the only vehicular access to and from Wallops Island.

NASA proposes to construct a new Causeway Bridge on a new alignment parallel to the existing Causeway Bridge and to demolish the existing bridge within

5 years after the new bridge is opened. The Final EA evaluates the environmental consequences of the Proposed Action and No Action Alternative. NASA considered all public comments received on the Draft EA in preparing the Final EA and FONSI.

The Final EA and FONSI are available at the Chincoteague Island Library in Chincoteague, Virginia; the Eastern Shore Public Library, in Parksley, Virginia; or on the internet in Adobe® portable document format (pdf) at: https://code200-external.gsfc.nasa.gov/250-WFF/C-BREAs. A limited number of hard copies are available upon request by contacting Ms. Shari Miller:

Ms. Shari Miller

NASA Wallops Flight Facility

Mailstop: 250.W

Wallops Island, Virginia 23337

Phone: 757-824-2327

e-mail: [email protected]