Youngkins present Spirit of Virginia Award to the Virginia Space Flight Academy

Govewrnor Glen Youngkin and his wife Suzanne attended a graduation ceremony for the Virginia Space Flight Academy ‘s summer camp program at the Wallops Flight Facility Friday. Space Camp at Wallops is designed to expose school age students to opportunities for careers in space flight. Throughout the session, students are introduced to STEM subjects, rocketry and drones. They also get to tour the Wallops Space Flight Facility and the adjacent NOAA facility.

The Youngkins came to present the Spirit of Virginia Award to the Academy for it’s contribution to the space industry at Wallops. The award is presented six times a year to organizations that make positive contributions to the state. It was during Governor Youngkin’s campaign two years ago that the first couple became aware of the positive effects that these organizations have on Virginia. In November, the Youngkins honored the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company with the spirit award for service to the community both for protecting the island against fire but also as an economic driver by managing the pony herd on Assateague and conducting the annual Pony Penning.

In the past several thousand campers have attended summer space camp at Wallops. Approximately half of this year’s class are Eastern Shore of Virginia residents.