Youngkins Celebrate 59% Reduction in Fentenyl Deaths in Va

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Virginia has achieved a nearly 59 percent reduction in fentanyl-related overdose deaths compared to January 2022 — a milestone state officials hailed as evidence of a broad, coordinated response to the opioid crisis.

Speaking at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond alongside First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration representatives, the governor credited a multi-pronged strategy for the decline.

“With an average of five Virginians dying each day in 2022, we launched a comprehensive effort to stop the scourge of fentanyl,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Today, Virginia leads the nation and has cut fentanyl overdose deaths by more than half.”

Youngkin cited key initiatives including Operation FREE, a Virginia State Police-led campaign to disrupt drug trafficking; new laws banning pill presses and enhancing penalties for fentanyl-related fatalities; statewide public awareness efforts such as the It Only Takes One and One Pill Can Kill campaigns; and the widespread distribution of naloxone, the overdose-reversal drug. The governor also linked the progress to his administration’s Right Help, Right Now behavioral health initiative, which expands crisis care services.

First Lady Suzanne Youngkin said the achievement reflects “the profound, positive impact of a collective effort to protect Virginians from the dangers of deadly fentanyl,” emphasizing prevention and community dialogue. “One caring conversation can save a life,” she said.

Attorney General Miyares credited collaboration among law enforcement, public health, and community groups, noting that Virginia has secured over $1 billion in settlements from opioid manufacturers and distributors. “More Virginians are alive today because of our Commonwealth’s multifaceted approach,” Miyares said. “We cannot afford to slow our efforts.”

DEA Administrator Terry Cole praised Virginia as a national model for tackling fentanyl-related deaths, saying, “When law enforcement, prevention, and public health efforts move with one purpose, lives are saved.”

Officials said the state remains committed to expanding addiction treatment and prevention programs, while maintaining strong enforcement against drug traffickers.