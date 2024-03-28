Youngkin vetos 30 gun bills

March 28, 2024
 |
BY SARAH RANKIN
Updated 9:45 PM EDT, March 26, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday he had vetoed 30 pieces of gun-related legislation, including measures that would have halted the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms.

Youngkin’s vetoes were not surprising, neither was the criticism Democrats gave in response. But the governor had been vague enough on the issue that he had left even gun-rights groups with a degree of uncertainty about how he would act on the dozens of bills the Democratic-controlled General Assembly sent him during this year’s session.

Youngkin also announced Tuesday he was proposing amendments to six gun bills and signing two pairs of identical bills that passed with broad bipartisan support. One of those pairs would ban auto sears, which convert semi-automatic handguns into automatic weapons, and the other is intended to help keep guns out of the hands of juveniles who pose a risk to others.

In a news release and statement, Youngkin said the bills he signed would help protect public safety and the ones he amended have the potential to make it harder for criminals to use guns. The ones he vetoed would trample on citizens’ constitutional rights, he said.

