Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Friday urged Gov. Ralph Northam to build in tax cuts for Virginians into his administration’s outgoing two-year budget, arguing that higher-than-expected revenues suggest the state is taxing people too much.

“Surplus represents we’re taxing more than we need,” Youngkin said, pointing to the state’s $2.6 billion surplus in the last budget year, and the expected $3 billion in additional revenues anticipated for the current year, which lawmakers expect to be replicated in each of the next two fiscal years.

