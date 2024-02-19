Youngkin Urges Legislature to Act on Fentanyl Threat

February 19, 2024
As WTVR reports“a 45-year-old man has been arrested after troopers seized fentanyl powder valued at nearly $500,000 from his North Chesterfield home.”

The report continues: “The state police investigation led to investigators seizing approximately 3,000 grams of fentanyl in powder form at Pollard’s residence,” officials said. “The seizure has an estimated street value of $492,000.”

This is just weeks after WUSA9 reported that law enforcement seized 66,000 fentanyl pills in Manassas earlier this month.

Governor Glenn Youngkin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

