Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Budget at Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

RICHMOND, VA – Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed the Virginia State Budget, which delivers on his promise to provide tax relief for Virginian families, increase funding for law enforcement, and support the development of lab schools, among other key initiatives of his Day One Game Plan.

“Every day we have worked hard to build a more prosperous Virginia, with greater opportunity for future generations,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Together, we enacted historic tax cuts and made record investments in education and public safety. Together, we stood for greater accountability and transparency in government. And together, we are building an opportunity society, where Virginians can find the jobs they are looking for right here in the Commonwealth. This has always been about the movement we created together. It’s the people who sent us all to Richmond who make this Virginia we love so great.”

The final Virginia State Budget includes many critical initiatives to ensure Virginia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family, including:

Cutting Costs For Virginians

Provides almost $4 billion in tax relief to Virginians

The largest tax relief in Virginia history

Eliminates the 1.5% state grocery tax

Nearly doubles the standard deduction to $8,000 for single filers and $16,000 for joint

Gives every Virginia taxpayer a tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint

Exempts $40,000 of veteran retirement income tax for veterans over 55



Restoring Excellence In Education

Boosts education spending to the largest level in Virginia history with $3.2 billion in direct aid

Raises teacher pay by 10%

Provides $100 million to launch lab schools with colleges, including community colleges and HBCUs

Provides almost $900 million in funding to Virginia’s HBCUs

Funds the Virginia Literacy Act with nearly $10 million

Puts $7 million towards reading specialists to coach our students who are furthest behind

$1.25 billion in grants and loans to support school construction

Requires each public college to adopt an official policy on academic freedom and begin reporting on the state of free expression and diversity of thought on their campus

Keeping Our Communities Safe

Provides $45 million to fund school resource officers

Establishes $13 million for violence prevention grants including Operation Ceasefire

Provides $400 million in compensation and additional support for our law enforcement and public safety heroes

Prevents the early release of over 500 violent inmates

Reinvigorating Job Growth And Making Government Work for You

Invests $150 million in site development to attract job creators

$10 million to support transformation initiatives at the DMV, the Virginia Employment Commission, and other state agencies

The re-enrolled Virginia State Budget for Fiscal Year 2023 and Fiscal Year 2024, HB 30, will be formally enrolled in the Acts of Assembly this week.

Senator Lynwood Lewis and Delegate Rob Bloxom have already updated on the budget outcomes for the Eastern Shore in previous updates.

