Youngkin signs bill to repeal changes to VMSDEP and other tuition waiver programs

July 22, 2024
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs HB 6004 and SB 6012 on July 18, 2024. Official Photo by Lori Massengill, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin. 

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement after signing HB 6004 and SB 6012, legislation to repeal eligibility changes made to the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program (VMSDEP) and other tuition waiver programs.

“We stand resolute with our veterans, first responders, and their families. Today, with my signature, we took the necessary step to reverse and fully repeal changes to VMSDEP and provided significant new funding for the program,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We will continue our work to make Virginia the best place for our military, veterans, first responders and their families to live, work, raise a family, and retire. We will always honor the sacrifice of all our military heroes, Gold Star families, first responders, and all those who have served their nation and their Commonwealth. We know that freedom is not free.”

