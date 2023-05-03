Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) said he will not be running for president in 2024. The Virginia governor had long been floated as a potential 2024 candidate after his upset win in the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race.

He appeared to dispel the rumors on Monday, telling the Wall Street Journal at the “Governing America” conversation with the Milken Institute that he would be focusing on Virginia for now.

“Are you going to be dusting off that fleece jacket and getting out on the presidential campaign trail later this year?” Gerard Baker, Wall Street Journal editor at large, asked Youngkin.

“No,” the governor replied. “I’m going to be working in Virginia this year.”

“Are you going to be dusting off that fleece jacket and getting out on the presidential campaign trail later this year?” Gerard Baker, Wall Street Journal editor at large, asked Youngkin.

“No,” the governor replied. “I’m going to be working in Virginia this year.”

“We’ll leave that one to LBJ,” Youngkin replied after a laugh.

“What I am very excited about is that America seems to be paying attention to what’s going on in Virginia,” he continued, going on to lay out his conservative approach to Virginia.