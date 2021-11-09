Pictured: Glenn Youngkin at the Onancock Elks Lodge at the first responders thank you luncheon. Photos by Charlie Russell.
RICHMOND, Va.- Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has donated nearly half of his income over the past five years to charity, his newly released tax returns show.
The Washington Post received from Youngkin’s campaign summaries of returns over the past five years.
The disclosure came a few days after the former private equity firm executive defeated Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe.
The campaigns had made commitments months ago to The Associated Press to disclose at least some information from recent tax returns before the Nov. 2 election, but that didn’t happen.
