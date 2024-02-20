Youngkin releases statement on House and Senate budget proposals

February 20, 2024
RICHMOND, VA –As the Democratic controlled House of  Delegates and Senate sought to kill Governor Glenn Youngkin’s budget proposals,Youngkin  released the following statement on the House Appropriations Committee and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee budget proposals.

“When I presented our budget in December, it was a bold, necessary plan forward with the goal of ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ for all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As I begin my review of today’s proposals from the House and Senate it will be through the lens that structural balance matters, that Virginians can’t afford another tax increase and, in fact, need additional tax relief, and that we need to build on the work we’ve done investing in education, law enforcement, economic and workforce development, and behavioral health in the Commonwealth. Today is just the start, and I am confident that working together with the General Assembly we can continue the progress we’ve made in our first two years and move the Commonwealth forward together.”

