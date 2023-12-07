Youngkin orders flags at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Day

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all flags of the U.S. and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the state on Thursday.

The gesture is to honor and respect the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of December 7, 1941 at the U.S. Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Flags shall be lowered at sunrise Thursday, and remain at half-staff until sunset in Virginia.

