Youngkin orders flags at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Day

December 7, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all flags of the U.S. and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the state on Thursday.

The gesture is to honor and respect the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of December 7, 1941 at the U.S. Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Flags shall be lowered at sunrise Thursday, and remain at half-staff until sunset in Virginia.

.

La Tavola Restaurant

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

December 7, 2023, 5:28 am
Scattered clouds
NNW
Scattered clouds
36°F
4 mph
Apparent: 32°F
Pressure: 1021 mb
Humidity: 64%
Winds: 4 mph NNW
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:04 am
Sunset: 4:44 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Candied Bacon
Beach Music Show WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber