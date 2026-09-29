Kiggans, Mizusawa and former Gov. Youngkin to hold rally in Exmore

U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bert Mizusawa and former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin are scheduled to appear at a campaign rally in Exmore on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The “Rally on the Shore” is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Shore residents are invited to attend.

Kiggans, the Republican incumbent in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, is seeking another term in the U.S. House. Her Democratic opponent is former Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who previously held the seat before losing to Kiggans in 2022.

Mizusawa, a retired Army major general, is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. He is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Warner, who is seeking another term.

Youngkin, a Republican, served as governor of Virginia before leaving office earlier this year.

The Exmore event comes as both the congressional and U.S. Senate campaigns move into the final weeks before the Nov. 3 general election.