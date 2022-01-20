Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency today due to several rounds of winter weather that will impact several areas of the Commonwealth beginning Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Current weather forecasts indicate the largest threat will be for the Hampton Roads and Central Virginia regions.
