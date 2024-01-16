Youngkin declares Jan 21-27 as School Choice Week in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has officially declared Jan. 21-Jan. 27 to be School Choice Week in Virginia. In doing so, he joined state leaders across the country who have formally called attention to the importance of families having effective, customizable education options.

The proclamation emphasizes the state’s commitment to investing in innovative learning approaches and underscores the importance of minimizing barriers to provide families with the learning environments they desire.

“Virginia School Choice Week” is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. Throughout the week, parents, students, educators, and community leaders will amplify their voices on the significance of quality education options in the state.

For the week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned more than 401 events and activities across Virginia, all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have or want to have, for their children’s education.

More than 27,000 events are planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

“I encourage Virginia parents to use National School Choice Week as an opportunity to find learning environments that best meet their children’s needs, talents, and interests,” said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. “The Old

Dominion State offers a variety of effective public, charter, magnet, private, online, and home education options for families.”

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/virginia.