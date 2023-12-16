Youngkin calls for increased state spending on child care programs

December 16, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Governor Glenn Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the proposed budget he will soon unveil for the next two fiscal years will include an increase in state spending on early learning and child care programs.

The central aim of the proposal is to ensure that the end of federal pandemic-era funds that were used to expand those initiatives doesn’t leave families in the lurch, Youngkin said in a speech in Richmond. Without the increased allocations to improve the long-term viability of the programs, families would start to lose coverage in March 2024, he said.

“At the heart of this is ensuring that we continue to serve the population being served today and that dollars follow the children on their parents’ best wishes,” he said.

The proposal is just one component of a full two-year budget plan the administration is developing, which Youngkin will present to state lawmakers on Dec. 20.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

December 16, 2023, 5:17 am
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
31°F
0 mph
Apparent: 31°F
Pressure: 1030 mb
Humidity: 93%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:11 am
Sunset: 4:45 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

bloxom auto november december edited

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber