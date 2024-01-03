Youngkin calls for elimination of car tax

On Wednesday December 20, Governor Youngkin called for the elimination of the local personal property tax known as the car tax according to an article in the Richmond Times Dispatch.

Each year, Eastern Shore taxpayers shell out tax money based on the assessed value of their car to local governments.

Youngkin said the process of eliminating the car tax will be complicated but he urged lawmakers to work with state and local leaders to eliminate it.

Youngkin said, “the car tax belongs in the trash can, not in your mailbox.”

Virginia’s lawmakers will begin work during the 60 day legislative session which is scheduled to begin on January 10. They will face headwinds from county and city governments which depend on car tax revenue to finance local services.

