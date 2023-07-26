Youngkin approval ratings at record high

July 26, 2023
 |
Governor Glenn Youngkin

According to an article in the Hill, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) approval rating reached a record high amid speculation about his political ambitions, according to a poll released Monday.

Fifty-seven percent of Virginia voters said they approved of Youngkin’s job performance, according to a Morning Consult survey. The poll also showed Youngkin’s disapproval rating at 32 percent.

The latest polling shows a steady improvement for the Virginia governor, who had a 56 percent approval rating and a 32 percent disapproval rating in April.

In January 2022, Youngkin started out his first term as governor with a 51 percent approval rating and a 35 percent disapproval rating.

