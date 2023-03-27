Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed a new superintendent of public instruction.

On Wednesday, Youngkin announced that Tennessee Chief Academic Officer Lisa Coons will be Virginia’s 27th superintendent of public instruction. Her appointment is effective April 17.

Coons has served in multiple leadership roles in K-12 education, most recently as chief academic officer for the Tennessee Department of Education.

Coons also worked as an executive officer of division priority schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools and executive director of instructional leadership at the Tennessee Department of Education.

Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera says Coon’s leadership will help make Virginia’s education “best-in-class.”

“She has demonstrated success in addressing learning loss, creating and implementing evidence-based literacy policy and practices, and building strong partnerships with teachers, communities, school and division leaders, and parents.”