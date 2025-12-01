Youngkin announces $610,350 in Specialty Crop Block Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced more than $610,000 in federal funding to support seven agricultural projects aimed at improving the production and market strength of specialty crops grown across Virginia.

The grants, awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, will support research, innovation, and economic development within the state’s specialty crop sector, which includes fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery crops, and horticulture.

“Virginia’s agriculture sector continues to generate new innovations that strengthen the Commonwealth’s food systems, open new market opportunities, and support economic development,” Youngkin said. “I applaud the institutions and organizations leading these grant projects for advancing specialty crop research and enhancing the competitiveness of Virginia’s producers.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services oversaw the competitive grant process, prioritizing projects that help farmers transition to high-value specialty crops, increase farm income, expand markets, and develop pilot programs that can be replicated across rural communities.

“These unique specialty crop projects will improve growing methods and yields, drive technological advancements, and protect our food supply,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “We’re proud to see this level of expertise in the Commonwealth and we look forward to seeing the increased competitiveness of Virginia’s specialty crops that will come from these grant projects.”

One of the funded efforts will be conducted on the Eastern Shore. Virginia Tech’s Eastern Shore Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Painter received support for a project titled Assessing Irrigation Water Risks and Resistant Varieties for Data-Driven Clubroot Management in Brassica Vegetables. Led by Dr. Douglas S. Higgins, the research will study how irrigation water contributes to disease transmission, identify control methods, and evaluate cabbage varieties for susceptibility to clubroot. The work will include extensive water sampling and field trials.

For more information, please visit the Virginia Specialty Crop Block Grant Program website.