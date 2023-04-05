RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced $4.5 million in new workforce grant opportunities for workforce development through an open, competitive bid process. The applications and more information can be found on the Virginia Career Works website at virginiacareerworks.com.

“We are transforming how the Commonwealth delivers workforce development services to both businesses and hard-working Virginians. Through these grants, we are looking for innovative and proven ways to equip more Virginians with the tools they need for a better economic future,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The funds, awarded through the Governor’s discretionary allotment from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title 1 program, are dedicated to efforts that boost workforce development opportunities in Virginia. The application deadline is Friday, April 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

The newly released grant opportunities include five categories:

Soft Skill Training – Total of $1 million with a maximum award of $150,000 per application. A 50 percent match is required from the applicant or a partner organization. The intent of this project is to provide opportunities for innovative soft skills trainings to individuals in low income and disadvantaged, rural communities. Skills to be provided to these populations must include at a minimum the following: adaptability – how quickly participants can respond to change and how easily they may master new skills; communication – expression of ideas clearly and engage in productive interaction with others; critical thinking, time management, accountability; problem solving, public speaking, professional writing; and teamwork, leadership, professional attitude, and negotiation.

Transportation to Learn – Total of $250,000 for a maximum award of $25,000 per application. A 50 percent match is required from the applicant or a partner organization. The intent of this project is to increase youth exposure to the benefits and opportunities of workforce development programs, such as registered apprenticeships and in-demand occupations. Projects should enable youth (in-school and/or out-of-school youth, 14 to 24 years of age) with barriers to employment to visit in-demand trades employment opportunities that are available in their local communities.

Technical Skills Training – Total of $1.5 million with a maximum award of $200,000 per application. A 50 percent match is required from the applicant or a partner organization. The intent of these funds is to increase the number of technical training offerings in information technology and healthcare fields statewide to meet the growing needs of Virginia businesses.

Youth Outreach and Marketing Development Grant – Total of $250,000 with a maximum award of $25,000 per application. A 50 percent match is required from the applicant or a partner organization. The intent of this project is to develop and implement outreach programs that engage and inspire high school students to pursue education, training, and careers in the skilled trades. Outreach strategies must educate parents, students and guidance counselors on the benefits of skilled trades.

Opportunity Grant – Total of $1.5 million with a maximum award of $150,000 per application. A 50 percent match is required from the applicant or a partner organization. The intent of these funds is to increase the number of participants in workforce development training activities statewide, with a specific focus in work-based learning activities, including but not limited to on-the-job training, registered apprenticeships, internships, and customized training. The training activities must lead to job placement in in-demand occupations as listed in the request for proposal's Attachment A.

The federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act was signed into law on July 22, 2014. Under the ACT, Title I funds are available to states for the development and support programs that provide job search, education, and training activities for adult, youth, and dislocated workers seeking to gain or improve their employment prospects. Funds are also used to establish the one-stop delivery system for workforce development services.

Each year, the Governor has discretion over a portion of the funds that may be distributed to projects based on a competitive grant process.