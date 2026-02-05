Youngest person to ever serve on Surry County Board of Supervisors to address Accomack NAACP’s Freedom Fund Banquet

The Accomack County NAACP has announced that 19-year-old Cameran Drew has been selected as the keynote speaker for this year’s Freedom Fund Banquet.

Drew currently serves on the Surry County Board of Supervisors and holds the distinction of being the youngest elected official ever to serve on that body, as well as the youngest elected representative in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was elected in November 2025 after campaigning on a platform focused on voting rights, youth engagement, and lower taxes. His election drew statewide attention after he defeated his former high school government teacher.

Since taking office, Drew’s rapid rise and public service story have gained national recognition. He has been featured on MSNBC with Al Sharpton, the CBS Evening News, The New York Times, and The Angela Rye Show, highlighting his role as a new voice for civic participation and youth leadership.

The Accomack County NAACP’s annual Freedom Fund Banquet serves as a major fundraiser and celebration of civil rights advocacy and community leadership on the Eastern Shore. Organizers say Drew’s selection reflects the organization’s commitment to engaging young leaders and promoting civic involvement across generations.

The banquet will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Center.

Tickets are available through members of the Accomack County NAACP. Those interested in attending may also request information by emailing [email protected].