Young man guilty in crime spree

By Linda Cicoira

A 21-year-old county man was convicted recently in Accomack Circuit Court of breaking into M&M Restaurant in Tasley, stealing nearly $10,000 in cash, and burglarizing nearby El Mercado market.

Tyler Malki Bynum, of Front Street in Accomac, was acquitted of a third charge of burglary at ESC Fashion Accessories, also in Tasley. The charges stem from incidents that occurred in 2024.

Testimony revealed that an air conditioner unit was pushed out a window at the restaurant to gain entry. Windows were broken at other stores.

Bynum was also indicted on counts of making false statements on a voter registration form on March 1, 2024; June 10, 2024; and Feb. 26, 2026; attempting to cause malicious bodily injury to K-Conan of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office; and attempting to flee from an officer on April 29.

The last two charges allegedly occurred while authorities were seeking him for the voting crime.