Young man given lengthy prison term for sex offense involving child

By Linda Cicoira

A 21-year-old Bloxom resident was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for the aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13.

In a plea bargain, half of the term was suspended for Jairon Fredy Morales, of Hopeton Road. After Morales is released, he will be on supervised probation for five years and good behavior for 10 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Morales pleaded no contest to the charge. He could not speak English. His lawyer, Isabel Kaldenbach, served as his Spanish interpreter. Morales was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

In another case, 65-year-old Richard Lee Williams was sentenced to 20 years with all but 10 years and 10 months suspended for a third or subsequent count of distribution of cocaine. The offense occurred Feb 21. Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge and told Judge W. Revell Lewis III that he wanted to appeal the verdict. Lewis will appoint an attorney to handle the appeal.

Sixty-four-year-old Maurice Anthony Taylor, of Temperanceville, was sentenced to five years each for two counts of distribution of cocaine. All but 12 months of the term was suspended. He must complete a drug program or he will be resentenced, the judge warned.