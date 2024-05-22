Young man facing charges here is suspected of murder in Delaware

Pictured: 20-year-old Azzure Horsey, of West 6th Street in Laurel, Delaware.

By Linda Cicoira

A Delaware man accused of failing to pay the toll at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, and then eluding police as he sped across the 17.6-mile span and disappeared on Sept 11, 2023, had a trial set for Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for those charges and related misdemeanor offenses.

When Northampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton was asked about the case, he said he was notified just before court on Monday that 20-year-old Azzure Horsey, of West 6th Street in Laurel, Delaware, was in police custody in Horsey’s home state.

In Northampton, Horsey was also charged with misdemeanor charges of speeding 20 miles or more above the speed limit, driving an unsafe vehicle, making an improper pass on the right of another car, taking an improper left turn, and reckless driving. He apparently was in a hurry.

According to a Delaware State Police report, Horsey allegedly committed more crimes the night before he went through Northampton County.

In February, he was indicted Sussex County grand jury on counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, five counts of possession of a firearm in a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, conspiracy, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to a Delaware State Police report, at about 9:30 p.m., on Sept. 10, town police responded to a shooting reported on West 6th Street, in Laurel. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Taylor German, seated inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 41-year-old man from Millsboro, who was not identified, had also been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries and was later released. A third person in the vehicle was not injured.

Horsey is being held on a $3,260,000 cash bond.