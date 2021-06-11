In support of a White House initiative to remove barriers for individuals seeking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, over 500 YMCAs across the country in nearly every state have agreed to offer free drop-in childcare during vaccination appointments for parents and caregivers who need it. All 21 of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads locations are participating in this initiative.

Those in need of drop-in care at the Y for vaccine appointments may make an appointment with the Y for care up to 24 hours before the start time of their drop-in care time slot, and will receive a two hour window of care at the Y they make an appointment with. This program is available through June 30 at both the Eastern Shore Family YMCA and the Northampton YMCA.

