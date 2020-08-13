The Y’s e-Learning Academy helps working families & support is needed to provide access to all

With school districts voting for virtual learning this fall, families may be feeling worried, asking “what now” when it comes to how the academic year looks for their children and what to do in the absence of the classroom. The Y wants these families to know one simple thing — we’ve got you. The Y’s new program, e-Learning Academy, safely delivers full-day care in its facilities with academic coaches to guide children through virtual learning and support working families.

The Y has a history of stepping in to fill gaps with 175 years responding to changing needs of communities around the world, and over 160 of those years here locally. The health crisis has challenged the Y to modify youth programming for the upcoming school year across its 22 locations. The Y says that the responsibility to step in and be a resource for children in a time of great need is part of delivering on its promise to strengthen community. “In the absence of the classroom, the Y is ready to be the surrogate program to ensure social, emotional and virtual learning are fulfilled. We will have a program that will ensure needs are met, and families are presented with options that fit this unprecedented environment,” said Anthony Walters, President and Chief Executive Officer for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

This program comes with a challenge – access to all. The Y hopes neighbors will help neighbors to create equitable access to the Y’s e-Learning Academy. The for all mission of the Y means most programs have income-based pricing and the Y’s e-Learning Academy is no exception. The Y anticipates it will provide $275,000 in financial assistance during the first nine weeks of school for families in need. Paying for full-day care unexpectedly is a challenge for many parents and your support to the Y will ensure access to working families in need.

The Y says that parents can count on a program with flexible registration options to adapt to the changes the school system and families may make, with a full-day option being one of the choices. The program will include a structured day that will allow for virtual learning time, physical activities and imaginative/fun play. If schools do choose to get back to the classroom, the Y will adjust the program around the needs at that time.

Parents can pick the days they need care or enroll children for the entire week. Registration for the Y’s e-Learning Academy is available for Pre-K through 8th grade. Visit www.ymcashr.org/y-academy to learn more and to register.

