YMCA of South Hampton Roads honors ES Volunteers of the Year

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads has named two Eastern Shore residents as its 2025 Volunteers of the Year, recognizing their service to youth and community programs.

Paul Meuli, representing the Eastern Shore Family YMCA, and Dianne Davis, representing the Northampton County YMCA, were selected for their commitment to advancing the organization’s mission through volunteer service.

Meuli, a patrol deputy with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers as a youth soccer coach during both the spring and fall seasons. YMCA officials say his leadership on the field helps young athletes develop skills, teamwork, and confidence.

“Whether he is in uniform or on the sidelines, Paul leads with consistency and care,” said Tasha Lucy, executive director of the Eastern Shore Family YMCA. “He brings the same commitment to supporting youth that he brings to protecting his community.”

Davis was recognized with the 2025 Volunteer Service Award for her work with the Northampton County YMCA and her broader advocacy across the Eastern Shore. She has served on the organization’s advisory board for the past two years and has been a strong supporter of youth development initiatives, including the YMCA’s Safety Around Water program.

Officials say her efforts have helped expand access to water safety education, giving children critical skills and confidence while reducing the risk of drowning.

“Dianne is a steady voice for the needs of young people in our community,” said Mel Keuroglian, associate executive director of the Northampton County YMCA. “Her leadership and advocacy continue to expand opportunities for children and families.”

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads relies heavily on volunteers to support its programs, from coaching and mentoring to governance and advocacy, with officials noting that community involvement remains essential to strengthening local services across the region.