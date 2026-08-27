YMCA of South Hampton Roads earns top abuse-prevention accreditation

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads, which operates three facilities serving the Eastern Shore of Virginia, has earned Praesidium Accreditation for meeting industry standards in abuse prevention.

The accreditation follows an independent evaluation of the YMCA’s policies and practices for protecting children and other vulnerable individuals. The review examined safeguards in several areas, including employee and volunteer screening, staff training, program monitoring and supervision, internal feedback systems, administrative practices and procedures for responding to concerns.

The accreditation remains valid for three years, during which the YMCA must continue maintaining the required standards.

“Families trust us with the people who matter most to them, and that trust carries an enormous responsibility,” said Adam Kahrl, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

Kahrl said the accreditation validates the systems, training and safety culture established throughout the association.

“More importantly, it reflects the commitment of our employees and volunteers who make safety part of every decision they make,” he said. “That’s how trust is earned.”

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads serves the Eastern Shore through the Eastern Shore Family YMCA in Onley, Camp Silver Beach in Jamesville and the Northampton County YMCA in Cape Charles.

Those facilities provide childcare, residential and day camps, aquatics, wellness programs and other community services. YMCA officials said safety policies, employee and volunteer training, supervision and continued evaluation are incorporated throughout those programs.

Praesidium is an international abuse-risk management organization that provides training, consulting and other services intended to help organizations prevent sexual abuse. The company has trained more than one million people online and hundreds of thousands through in-person programs during its more than 30 years of operation.

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads serves more than 250,000 adults and children annually across South Hampton Roads, Halifax County, the Eastern Shore, northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks.

Additional information about the YMCA’s child-safety and abuse-prevention policies is available at ymcashr.org/safety.v