Denton Realty Company, a Virginia Beach based commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announces the sale of a 25-acre assemblage for a new YMCA in Cape Charles. The property is located at the intersection of Stone Road and US Route 13, at the gateway to Cape Charles and easily accessible to other Eastern Shore communities.

Denton Realty Company represented the private sellers in the transaction.

The YMCA has announced it plans to build a $4.5 million facility, which it hopes to open in January 2021, including a fitness center, aerobic room and outdoor pool.