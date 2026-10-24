YMCA breaks ground on Camp Silver Beach renovations

The YMCA broke ground Thursday on a $7 million modernization of Camp Silver Beach in Jamesville, marking the Eastern Shore camp’s 25th anniversary with improvements to cabins and gathering spaces.

The project will update the camp’s amphitheater, chapel, sports pavilion and boys’ and girls’ cabins. According to the YMCA, the improvements are intended to enhance the camper experience, increase operational efficiency and preserve the camp’s character.

Camp families, alumni, volunteers and community supporters attended the October 22 ceremony. Camper Connor Tyler shared his experience at Silver Beach before turning the ceremonial first shovel of dirt.

Since opening in 2001, the 151-acre overnight camp along the Chesapeake Bay has welcomed more than 50,000 campers.

“For 25 years, we’ve watched children arrive here unsure of themselves and leave with a confidence they didn’t know they had,” said Danny Vestal, the camp’s executive director. “That’s what we want to protect.”

The ceremony also recognized philanthropist Jane Batten, whose support dates to the camp’s founding. Anthony Walters, president and CEO of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, announced that the camp’s beach has been named Batten Beach in recognition of her contributions.

The modernization is part of the YMCA’s “The Next 25 Years” campaign, which supports the camp’s future facilities and programs.

Camp Silver Beach, operated by the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, offers overnight camps, family programs, retreats and outdoor experiences. The YMCA’s announcement did not provide a construction completion date.