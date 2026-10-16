Workforce Council expands services to Eastern Shore

October 16, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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A representative of the Hampton Roads Workforce Council outlined plans to expand employment and training opportunities in Accomack and Northampton counties following the Eastern Shore’s transition into the regional workforce development organization on July 1.

According to Shawn Avery, the council serves 16 localities and connects job seekers and businesses with employment assistance, workforce training, apprenticeships and other services.

One of the organization’s first actions was relocating the Virginia Career Works center to Eastern Shore Community College in July.

The center provides assistance with job searches, résumé preparation, interviews and career counseling. Eligible participants may also receive financial assistance for occupational training and support services such as transportation and childcare.

The representative emphasized that services are provided at no charge to residents and employers.

The council also plans to work with local school divisions and businesses to expand career exploration, internships and other opportunities for young people.

Recognizing transportation challenges on the Eastern Shore, the representative said the organization is exploring additional service locations, including Cape Charles and other communities farther north.

Supervisors expressed support for the initiative, particularly its potential to help employers recruit workers and residents obtain training.

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

The board was also presented with an amended regional workforce charter agreement reflecting the addition of Accomack and Northampton to the council’s service area.

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October 16, 2026, 5:25 am
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