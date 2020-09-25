According to a story on WBOC.com, on Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners voted 5-2 to purchase the riverboat ‘Black-Eyed Susan’ from the city of Havre de Grace. Come this spring, that boat will be a new addition to the Pocomoke River.

County Commissioner Joshua C. Nordstrom says that in purchasing the riverboat, the county commissioners hope to economically revitalize southern Worcester County. “It’s something that will not only bring people to our area to the southern part of Worcester County, but it has the opportunity to revitalize not only one downtown but two.”

The Commission voted to loan the towns of Pocomoke City and Snow Hill the money to purchase the steamboat replica from Havre De Grace.

The Black Eyed Susan will begin running from Pocomoke City to Snow Hill in the spring of 2021. The boat will be capable of running all year.

